Firdous asks Fazal to hold long march for Kashmir, not for plunderers

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday urged Maulana Fazalur Rehman to arrange long march for freedom of Kashmir, not for those who looted and plundered national wealth.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Fazalur Rehman considered present democratic system bogus because he was not part of it. She said he claimed to be champion of democracy but now he was trying to topple the system. She questioned, “where all his principles have gone?”.

Dr Firdous said that Fazalur Rehman was more interested in the chairmanship of Kashmir committee than to highlight the plight of Kashmiris. She urged him not to lock down Islamabad for the sake of a house in ministers’ enclave.

She said that instead of giving advice to others,Fazalur Rehman should ask his son to tender resignation from National Assembly’s membership. She said it was strange that Maulana Fazalur Rehman considered the parliament as bogus but the salary and perks of his son as MNA were justified for him. Separately, Firdous said Kashmiris had offered great sacrifices during their freedom struggle and their courage, determination and steadfastness would bear fruit and they would soon witness the dawn of freedom.

She was addressing a rally organised by women employees of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments to express solidarity with the besieged Kashmiri women here.

She said Kashmiri women were not alone as all Pakistani women were with them, She said Kashmiri women had offered great sacrifices for the cause of freedom, they lost their sons, brothers and husbands.

She said brutal Indian army had committed war crimes against women in a bid to force Kashmiri nation to submission but failed.

She said Pakistani women felt the pain of the grievances of Kashmiri women. She said Kashmiris had been denied their fundamental human rights including religious freedoms as for past several weeks they had not been allowed to offer Friday prayers. The special assistant to prime minister said in all parts of the country protest demonstrations and rallies were being taken out in support of the besieged Kashmiris which were also being highlighted by the media. She thanked media for highlighting the protest rallies and other events organized in the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising Kashmir issue at all forums of the world and next week in his address the United Nations General Assembly he would represent the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Besides Information and Broadcasting Secretary Zahida Perveen, Press Secretary to Prime Minister Shaheera Shahid, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood and a large number of female employees of the ministry and its attached departments attended the rally.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Kashmiris and anti-India slogans and they were chanting slogans in favour of freedom of Kashmir.