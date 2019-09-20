Even evening classes fail to save sinking QAU

To offer admissions in evening shifts by Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), in order to cover the annual financial deficit to the tune of millions of rupees, seems futile effort as varsity would able to generate only Rs 192 million in a year against total annual current enduring discrepancy of Rs 500 million.

According to the documents, the QAU announced admissions of bachelor in around 24 academic departments for the first time in evening shift. The sources disclosed Daily Times that financial crunch was sole reason for offering admissions in evening classes as, they added, the administration has no other option to cover millions of rupees financial gap.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali confirmed that the university is passing through monetary loss. “Yes it’s true that there was annual deficit of Rs 500 million, he added. The purpose of offering these admissions, he claimed, is purely to mend these financial deficiencies”

The sources said that in evening shift university offers at least 40 seats for admission in one discipline. According to which, if all offering seat fill in 24 departments, one department of the varsity would earn Rs 4 million while in this way each department would earn Rs 8 million annually by fee. After a year, varsity would accumulate Rs 192 and it has to face loss of Rs 308 per year.

The officials said that the government should pay special heed towards plight of top ranked university of the country. They also suggested that the Higher Education Commission should play the as bridge between the government.

Surprisingly, in May the QAU administration had also increased in overall fee of all degree programmes from BS to PhD for both regular and self-finance students.

A senior official of the QAU said while wishing anonymity that university is already charging heavy fee. “It was sole varsity has room wherein a student, who is genius and having excellent academic performance record but can’t afford university education, would get admission while paying nominal fee to complete his/her education”, he recalled adding that but now it’s a distant dreams for them to seek education mere on their academic performance the money/fiances, he explained, would fundamental requirement.

However, another senior official in the administration put all blames on incumbent government which deducted over 40 percent of chunk from HEC budget in annual budget 2019-20 passed in recent.

The university approved evening admissions in BS Chemistry, BS Earth Sciences, BS Electronics, BS Mathematics, BS Physics, BS Statistics, BS Animal Sciences, BS Bio chemistry, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Microbiology, BS Plant sciences, BS Biotechnology, Diploma in Pharmacy, BS Management Sciences, BS Anthropology, BS Sociology, BS Defense and Strategic Studies, BS Economics, BS History, BS IR, BS Area Study Centre, BS Gender Studies, BS Psychology, BS Pakistan Studies and Linguistics.

Meanwhile, a conference on “Combating Air Pollution, Saving Lives, Saving Planet” organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences, QAU in collaboration with Foundation for Progress, Ministry of Climate Change and National Health Services was held here on Wednesday.

The Environmental experts called on the political leadership, government and policymakers for concrete and substantial action to reduce the air pollution and short term climate pollutants. The expert discussed in detail the environmental damage, particularly its impact on human life and social settings.

While addressing the conference, Adviser to Prime Minister and Federal Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Ministry has taken a number of steps to counter the problem of Air Pollution at different levels in various sectors including industry, farming and transport. He said Ministry is working on Electric Vehicle Policy, which is likely to be tabled in upcoming meeting of the cabinet for approval. He said under the policy thirty percent vehicles will be shifted on electricity up to 2030.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Ali said that every one of us should take the responsibility to look after our planet. He said currently a lot of development activity is going on in the country. He emphasized that energy and infrastructure projects should be environmental friendly.

Dr. M. A. Wajid, Chairman, Foundation for Pakistan, said that Air pollution is a deadly man-made problem affecting us all. ” No matter what we do, or where we live, rich or poor, the young and old we all breath the same air, polluted with microscopic toxic pollutants, penetrating deep in to our bodies, risking our health and lives” he added.