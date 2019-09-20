Convention pledges all-out support to Kashmiris in their freedom struggle

The Millennium Education Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Secretariat in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Friday organised Kashmir Solidarity Millennial-Youth Convention, 2019, as part of government of Pakistan’s agenda to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan was chief guest and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan the guest of honourat the ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad. The convention was attended by parents, teachers and around 2000students of The Millennium Education Islamabad, Future World School and TMUC Islamabad.

The Millennium Education Pakistan CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq delivered the opening remarks, followed by performances by students who presented medleys and tableaus to highlight the cause of the Kashmiri people. The heart-touching performances reflected the atrocities inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris by the Indian armed forces and depicted the struggle of the people of the occupied valley for their independence and right to self-determination. The convention reaffirmed continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people and appealed to the world to force India to stop brutalities and resolve the issue as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan urged the world community to take immediate steps to provide relief to the Kashmiri peopleagainst atrocities being committed by the Indian authorities after occupied valley’s illegal annexation on August 5. He urged the youth to gear up their efforts to save Kashmir and its people, block India’s fascism and Hindutva, prevent New Delhi’s attempt to impose war on Pakistan, and ensure grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the legitimate and principled stance of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. She said the world must listen to the sobs and cries of the Kashmiri children who are facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism and brutalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mashal Malik said the Indian government is committing the worst violence against the Kashmiri people. She urged the youth to come forward and play their role in reaching out to the international community by starting a petition against the atrocities in the occupied valley and present it to the United Nations.

Former chief of air staff Sohail Aman, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution Chairman Major General (r) Raza Muhammad, Roots School System Chairman Col (r) Mushtaq Rasul Chaudhry and Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman also attended the event.