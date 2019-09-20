Racist India, Kashmir and Muslims

Our political leadership has to be true believer in democracy, rule of law, fairness, need for justice and credibility in accountability. Equality of opportunity means competition and achievement, with focus on humanism and hardwork to strength all institutions, strong in the principle of checks and balances. Leaders and followers all need to rethink and think of consequences of what they seek to plan to do in individual and group capacity. Ultimately it means consultation and cooperation in an environment of team-work, collective effort and passion for socio-economic development. Life for the common citizen needs to be made less expensive and progressively more free of hazards. Management is more than common sense, professional in the current context of complexities and rapid change. There is opportunity to learn from mistakes. But no forgiveness for repeating mistakes and blunders. Thinking policies out-of-the box to seek solutions of problems is part of good governance, which should be the ultimate aim.

With the kind of politics we have in Pakistan to every action there is equal and opposite quick reaction, showing intolerance. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allows Maryam Nawaz to retain party post. Federal Cabinet under Imran Khan decides to file review petition against verdict on Maryam party office. Child murders rattle Kasur again. Street Crime is on the increase. In public interest the ruling political party has to seek the cooperation of the opposition, not push them to the wall.

Knee-jerk approach in management and administration is killing. Political bosses as well those in civil services should understand the fact that subordinates don’t like their boss who is a jerk. They remain uncomfortable even if they are well paid, receive recognition and have a chance to learn and grow. It is thus suggested to cultivate tasteful behaviours and positive attitudes for an enabling culture of high performance and high morale in an environment of respecting people and demonstrating trust in them. On the contrary a jerk acts as if others are stupid. A jerk uses fear as a motivator and distrusts everyone and steals credit or spotlight from others.

Public policy and governance and the quality of public service delivery depends on the complex whole of triangular relationship of the people, their representatives in the electoral system, and the civil bureaucracy. It is for the elected government to visualize the role of bureaucracy in a democracy that ultimately determines fairness and fair play, and the requirements of accountability as well the efficiency and efficacy of the system in real performance terms.

History is repeating itself in the racist India. R55-Lel BJP’s nationalist government wants to erase the historic identity of Kashmiris and Muslims. New Delhi believes it can get away with systematic extermination of Muslims, due to the global apathy towards this humanitarian crisis. The dehumanization of Muslims taking place in India today, warns of greater violence in months and years to come. The dangerous mindset in India must be checked before it causes irreversible damage and jeopardizes the lives of 1.5 billion people residing in the region.

Pakistan can still approach Iran, as a brotherly country, for creating an understandings and promoting reconciliation. Our diplomats have followed such a course in the past. They can still play a role not letting India spoil the situation

Lest we forget, India’s brutal occupation of Kashmir continues with recent reports of torture by Indian armed forces in a bid to keep Kashmiris from opposing Indian subjugation. The Prime Minister has promised the people of Kashmir of his role in highlighting the issue internationally. Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Kingdom would be a recall of his recent discussions with them on Kashmir cause, even if meeting between the kingdom and Pakistan features more discussion on Saudi-Iran conflict. In a more positive context Pakistan can still approach Iran, as a brotherly country, for creating an understandings and promoting reconciliation. Our diplomats have followed such a course in the past. They can still play a role not letting India spoil the situation. Our diplomats have proved assumptions wrong in the past. They will do it again.

There has to be a line of demarcations among various political and administrative roles. You can’t hold anyone responsible and accountable without vesting with required authority. Powers should be delegated where necessary. Transparency and accountability criteria have to be determined before holding someone accountable. Participation of the people who matter is essential to ensure that conditionality for transparency had existed.

Ridiculing national institutions means ridiculing and undermining your own status. Overdoing and overreacting is not at all justified. It is not civilized behavior worth mentioning. If a politician misuses his/her status and position, due process must come into action. Law cannot afford to discriminate citizens. Agenda of reforms before the government is big and broad to be handled effectively, adequately, and appropriately. Strategy is required to go about doing things in terms of priorities. If in the first step economy improves and brings relief to the people and state the next step should be to improve governance and thus strengthen institutions and improve their delivery system.

Image of the state and that of its institutions depends on how all actors conduct themselves. It is important that government bureaucracy should be allowed to operate without interference and without politicization. Pakistan needs sustainable development paved with good intentions.

Leaders who lead from the front have to mind their language, tone and manner. It would be a negative reflection if parliamentarians tend to negate democratic norms. There is no room for hate politics and distasteful behaviors. Conversations only are a way forward. It is important to find out factors responsible for making state institutions dysfunctional. Our observation and opinion becomes meaningful only when we have knowledge of history and sociology of Pakistan.

The writer is former Director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a public policy expert, political analyst and an established author