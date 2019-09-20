You are not Indian!

Sir: Indian government cancelled nationality of 1.9 million Muslims in Asam.

National citizen Book which was first introduced in 1951 is a record of Indian citizens. The book is maintained under the authority of Supreme Court of India that awarded citizenship to 31 million people in Asam and 1.9 million citizenship is cancelled.

It is evident from the aforementioned allegedly taken step of Modi administration that he (Modi) is staunch supporter and follower of RSS ideology and the mutilated over Kashmir usurpation is nonetheless accurate.

LAL BAKHSH SOOMRO

Kamber