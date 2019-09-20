Sir: India is chary of accepting mediation on Kashmir but, history tells India herself rushed to the United Nations for mediation on Kashmir. Then, in 1962, battered by Chinese troops at North Eastern Frontier Agency (Arunachal Pradesh), she rushed to ‘President John F Kennedy of the arch capitalist United States for “two squadrons of B-47 bombers” and “12 squadrons of supersonic fighters manned by American crews”’ (Herald, Pakistan, March 1, 2019).

Unable to remove Pakistani fighters at Kargil heights, including Tiger Hill, India again approached United States with a muffled request for help during Kargil crisis. Renowned journalist Barkha Dutt, in his book, “This Unquiet Land: Stories from India’s Fault line”, reminisces ‘The former Indian National Security Advisor Brajesh Misra during an interview to the NDTV revealed that a letter given to President Clinton by PM Vajpayee had hinted that India was contemplating crossing the LoC as well as using the nuclear weapons if Pakistan did not pull out the fighters from Kargil’ (quoted in Foreign Policy, July 31, 2016). Will India again sprint to Washington DC when Pakistan uses its short-range tactical-nuclear-weapon Nasr missiles and 52-Chinese Sh-15 Howitzer Guns, American equivalent of M-777 (reported in Hindustan Times, January 28, 2019, editorial)?

AJ MALIK

Rawalpindi