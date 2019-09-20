List of hits & a few misses-PTI

Last year the charismatic former cricket star was elected prime minister of Pakistan. Most people believed that his victory seemed like a win for the military, which was struggling for power with Pakistan’s civilian politicians. Khan’s political rivals and even international observers blamed military of meddling in the election to benefit Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Censorship, harassment and crackdown on media as well as on opponents was the tool which establishment used to favor PTI during 2018 elections.

During the campaign, he showed himself a skillful politician who could use ambitious promises of reform and development to knit together a broad coalition in a country where politics often fractures on ethnic and provincial lines. Khan campaigned on a classic populist anti-corruption platform. He presented himself and the PTI as outsiders who could provide a fresh alternative to the country’s two established political parties, the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), both of them led by family dynasties and beset with corruption and reputations for misgovernment.

When the Pakistan Tahrek-e-Insaf (PTI) swept to power after general elections in 2018, chief among their promises were; accountability,and to turn around an economy in dire straits, revitalizing growth and overcoming a chronic energy shortage that had crippled many industries,country to be less economically reliant on the US, as well as Pakistan won’t go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Moreover, Pakistan will not allow drone strikes by the US in Pakistan’s tribal areas. South Punjab will become a separate province and transformation of Karachi, de-politicization and strengthening of police, civil services reforms, ensuring freedom of the press, implementation of constitutional rights for minorities, elimination of gender parity, 10 million jobs & five million houses. Likewise, unleash Pakistan’s potential in agriculture and revamp the livestock sector, local government structure and transform education. The government presented one year performance report a few days back, claiming that the country had been put on the right track and people would start getting benefits from the second year of its term. Major achievement is said to be IMF program while Imran Khan promised Pakistan won’t go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a bailout (and focus on West Asia and China) but has done exactly the opposite.

Let’s start with the economy and change. The PTI government took control in 2018 and PM Khan promised change and change he has delivered, He has changed his finance minister, the governor of the State Bank and the head of the Federal Bureau of Revenue. It is no secret that the current state of the economy is in a precarious position. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has continued to accuse previous governments of bequeathing a mismanaged economy, but now after one year PTI should take the responsibility rather than blaming. Pervious government can’t be solely held responsible for the trade deficit. Facing the possibility of default, PTI government approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and succeeded in approving a three-year bailout package worth $6 billion programme to help stabilise the economy and introduce macroeconomic reforms. The government agreed under the programme to increase energy prices, generate more taxes, introduce a market-determined exchange rate, allow central bank’s full operational independence and focus on inflation instead of growth. Also, the provinces would have to create more cash surpluses to support federal governments’ fiscal stability. Pakistan has a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis (its foreign exchange reserves are enough to cover just about two months’ worth of imports), its budget deficit (at 8.9% of GDP) is the highest in about 20 years, its liabilities (at over Pakistan Rs 40 trillion) exceed the size of its economy and manufacturing growth (at 3.6%) is at a decade low. The manner in which the rupee was allowed to go in a free fall It has lost over a third of its value compared to the US dollar in the last year, foreign direct investments have fallen 60% compared to last year and it was forced to borrow $16 billion in 2018-19 to avoid running out of foreign currency. Pakistan economy has shrieked, credit rating agencies have decreased Pakistan ranking. The stock market is lowest in all the time of history, the foreign reserve is falling and inflation is rising. The burgeoning fiscal and current account deficits have not helped matters.

Then came accountability and on the name of accountability both oppositions party leadership are in jail and most people who are also convicted but they are free because they belong from the ruling party. Khan was an outspoken opponent of drone strikes by the US in Pakistan’s tribal areas. Just last week, the US claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden’s son in the “Afghanistan /Pakistan region” (the killing of Osama had raised questions over sovereignty in Pakistan).

Imran Khan promised and clearly mentioned in party’s manifesto about local government structure, PM constituted committee to recommend and proposal for new local government but after one year government only approved the draft of Punjab’s new local government system, which besides truly empowering the common man through the devolution of power to the lower tiers, will also help resolve the local problems in a quick and transparent manner and make the sustainable development possible. Under Punjab’s new local government system 22,000 panchayats will replace 3,100 UCs in the new system and this will broaden the scope of public representation. The progress on the creation of South Punjab province front has largely been unsatisfactory, if one considers working groups and tasks force as a key development-will be down to creating consensus all across Punjab, and seems a long way off at the moment. Cold war within PTI delaying South Punjab cause. Thousands of activists belonging to different political parties took out rallies and held protest demonstrations across Sindh against the formation of Karachi Committee and Article 149 implementation plot that aims to control Karachi, the metropolis of Sindh province under the banner of transformation Karachi. On foreign policy grounds, Pakistan has received a lukewarm response from the Muslim world and the international community on the happenings in IOJ&K. PM has 95 times tweeted since August 5. 71 tweets have reference to India.

Summing up the debate, the government of PTI has failed every standard it vowed to keep. It pledged to the safety of minorities, while forced conversions and attacks on minority neighborhoods continue. It promised the freedom of expression, while press rots in shambles after the revocation of advertisement and backbone of journalism i.e. reporters are unpaid for months now. The government promised to replace the prime minister house with a university and then went back on its words. It promised reforms in civil services and police, instead, the old system continues to prevail. It promised a vast housing scheme while a single house is yet to be built. It promised across the board accountability, but what it is delivering is the persecution of opposition. In short, what to speak of the expectations of people, the government has failed to live up to its own standards.

The writer works as a Research Officer at CPGS.