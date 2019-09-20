ISLAMABAD: A complete bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear petitions challenging the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, the bench will comprise 10 judges of the apex court.

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council including Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar, Justice Mushir ALam, Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Ejazul Ahsan are not part of the bench.

The bench is scheduled to hear the petitions on September, 24 at 1:00 pm.

A seven-judge bench of the apex court had dissolved after Munir A Malik, the counsel for Justice Isa, had raised an objection and requested the court to constitute a new bench.

Malik had requested that a full-court bench excluding members of the Supreme Judicial Council be formed.

The government in reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa believes that the honourable judge appears to have committed gross misconduct and is liable to be removed upon the recommendations of SJC.