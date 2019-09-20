Fake accounts case Court to indict Zardari, Talpur on October 4

An accountability court on Thursday announced that it will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake bank accounts case on October 4, a private TV channel reported.

Accountably Court Judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing. During the hearing, Zardari’s counsel Latif Khosa told the court that despite court orders, no air conditioner or fridge has been installed in his client’s cell. “The court had given the order to give fridge to my client in jail, instead they gave bags containing ice,” he told the court.

Farooq H Naek told the court that his clients have not received copies of the reference against them. To this, the judge asked Zardari whether he was given the copies of the reference or not. “We have just come in. We haven’t seen the copies yet,” Zardari responded.

The court said the accused will be indicted at the next hearing (October 4) and that they be provided copies of the references.

Judge grants two-day transit remand of Khurshid Shah to NAB

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Islamabad granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two-day transit remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshid Shah.

Shah, who was arrested a day earlier by NAB in a case pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income, will be shifted to Sukkur for investigation.

The accountability watchdog’s prosecutor requested for a three-day transit remand. “How much time will it take to fly to Sukkur,” Judge Bashir asked during the hearing. To this, the NAB investigating officer said they will take the PPP stalwart on the first available flight to Sukkur. The court then granted two-day transit remand of the PPP leader to NAB. Later in the day, reports emerged that Khurshid Shah was shifted to the Polyclinic after his health deteriorated. Shah’s sugar level and blood pressure was reportedly high and he was also suffering from stomach problem.