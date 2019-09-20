Shehbaz discusses ‘Azadi March’ with Nawaz Sharif in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail and discussed various political and other matters, including opposition’s upcoming ‘Azadi March’.

The two leaders discussed the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah and the recent brutal killing of children in Kasur. They also discussed the ongoing cases against the Sharif family.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said the government will get nothing even if they arrest the entire opposition. “Put politicians in jail, take control of everything and yet the government will utterly fail,” he told Shehbaz, adding that the incumbent government is obsessed with arresting the opposition leaders.

Nawaz regretted that the present regime has halted the projects started by his government and because of this people are being bothered. “The current government in Punjab is doing nothing compared to what you did in Punjab,” he told Shehbaz, while praising his performance as chief minister of the province.

Shehbaz briefed the former prime minister about opposition’s strategy for the upcoming Azadi March. He told Nawaz that while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is persistent on holding the sit-in in October, his party has advised him to hold it in November because Fazl’s politics will fail if he could not gather enough people for the sit-in.

Nawaz also condemned the rape and murder of children in Kasur, saying people are fed up with the government and they are losing confidence in it. “The government has failed to provide security to the people,” he added. Both leaders also expressed concern over the sudden re-emergence of dengue fever in the country.