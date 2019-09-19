Court grants two-day transit remand of Khursheed Shah to NAB

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two-day transit remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

Shah owns property beyond his income including corruption cases. He has been called for a two-day remand.

Shah was arrested a day before by NAB. The investigation regarding corruption cases will be done in Sukkar, Pakistan.

Accountability judge Bashir asked how much time Shah would take to reach Sukhar, Pakistan.

The investigating officer replied he will be there soon. The court granted a two-day remand of the PPP leader to NAB.

An investigation regarding the corruption cases is ongoing since 7 August.

NAB Sukhar has called upon the PPP leader but PPP Leader refused to appear before NAB.

The anti-corruption watchdog, which began the investigation on Aug 7, has also unearthed more than 105 accounts that led to the PPP senior leader.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks account under his and family members’ names in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities,” the NAB sources said.

Further, properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to document acquired by the accountability watchdog and it also reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader whereas a person namely Umar Jan also played a vital role for Shah.

A house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.

An inquiry is on-going, on 31st NAB has called the PPP leader for inquiry again.