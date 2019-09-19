With all the hype about iPhones’ cameras, price, battery life and midnight green color, it is undoubtedly easy to ignore Apple arcade. But, cameras are merely a matter of time, all you are left with for next two years is the Apple’s subscription gaming service in your iPhone.

Apple Arcade is available today for the devices running iOS 13 and will give you unlimited access to 100 exclusive and new games for just $4.99 a month. Notably, Apple’s gaming service will be available from Sept. 30 on iPadOS and TVOS 13 devices. However, these will be launched in October for MacOS Catalina. Apple’s monthly subscription covers six family members, and it comes with a free, one-month trial.

Arcade basically enables us to download and play games on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices. According to Apple, Arcade games will be compatible with controllers including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4 and MFi game controllers.

It’s also great news for Mac owners, who have always played second fiddle to PC gamers when it comes to finding top-notch game experiences on their platform.