Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 19, 2019


France: ‘not very credible’ that Houthis attacked Saudi oil plants

The French foreign minister said to wait for the results of the investigation
Iran, which supports the Houthi group, has denied any involvement in the attacks

Reuters

PARIS: A claim from Yemen’s Houthis they were responsible for the attack on Saudi oil facilities is “not very credible,” France’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“Yemen’s rebels have announced they have triggered this attack. That is not very credible, relatively speaking,” the minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told C News television.

“There is an international investigation, let’s wait for its results. I don’t have a specific opinion before these results,” he said, adding the investigation into the Saudi oil attacks will be fast.

The Trump administration and Saudi Arabia have pointed the finger at Iran for the Sept. 14 raids, which hit the world’s biggest crude oil processing facility and initially knocked out half of Saudi output.

Iran, which supports the Houthi group, has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Submit a Comment