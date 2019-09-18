PPP has devised its protest strategy: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday that the party had devised its protest strategy, making inflation and economic situation the bases of protest.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal Bhutto said that the cities and areas had been identified where the PPP would hold protests. He said that the party would protest on the issues that common man faces daily.

In wake of the arrest of senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah by the National Accountability Bureau earlier, Bilawal said that consensus over Kashmir issue in parliament had ended through the NAB actions.

Bilawal accused the government of trying to sabotage unity among political parties over the Kashmir issue and said that Khursheed Shah’s arrest was an attempt to divert attention from its failure over Kashmir. “If you can’t lead your own nation, how can you lead a cause outside the country?” asked Bilawal, addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“When in your own country, the death of democracy is being witnessed, how can you save democracy in Kashmir?” he continued.

“How can [the premier] raise his voice for political prisoners in Kashmir when he is arresting politicians in his own country?” asked the PPP chairman in a rebuke to the prime minister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. The PPP stalwart was arrested in a joint operation by the NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters.