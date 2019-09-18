Mahira celebrates her son’s ninth birthday

Actress Mahira Khan is not just a great artiste but is also an amazing mother. Her centre of the universe is her son Azlan who turned 9 years old on 15 September 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan shared a throwback picture of her son, Azlan and wished him through a heartwarming message.

Khan gave her son a surprise birthday party at midnight and together, the family blew the candles.

There must be a big surprise birthday for Azlan for sure. Mahira Khan proved that being a mother is the number one priority either you are a celebrity, working women or a housewife.

We wish you all the very best for your future Azlan.