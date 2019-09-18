Atif Aslam is an integral part of ‘Coke Studio’ Season 12

After the last few years of Pakistan’s most prestigious music show ‘Coke Studio’, producer and keyboardist Rohail Hyatt is holding the reins once again in Season 12.

Fans all over the world have shown excitement and happiness for the return of Rohail who has given some best of seasons to this world. Coke studio season 12 is scheduled to air in October which will include legendary singers Ibrar-ul-Haq, Atif Aslam and others.

According to sources, Rohail Hyatt confirmed that singer and actor Atif Aslam will play a big role in the revival of ‘Coke Studio’ this year. Atif Aslam himself confirmed it too. Let’s just wait for October now.