Chrissy accidentally posts email address, gets swarmed with FaceTime calls

Whoops! Model-turned-writer Chrissy Teigen will not make that mistake again. The 33-year-old star accidentally shared her email address on social media and received FaceTime calls from a few strangers “F*** I posted my email address lmao,” she tweeted, later adding: “Oh my god people are FaceTiming me. Was 100 percent sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger.” The cookbook author even posted a video of herself chatting with a man named Ricardo. She also introduced him to her mom. “We’re about to eat dinner but just thought I’d answer one of these,” Teigen said with a laugh. “Nice to meet you!” However, Teigen wasn’t laughing after the calls kept coming in. “Please stop I have a family,” she tweeted. Eventually, Teigen was able to settle the situation. “Everything disabled and changed emails,” she tweeted, “but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol.”