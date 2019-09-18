Enraged mob pelt police station with stones: Kasur

Kasur: The rape and murder of three minor children in Kasur have sparked protests across the city, according to reports. Protesters have shut down shops and transport in some areas. Protesters outraged over the brutal murders of three children attacked a police station in Kasur on Wednesday.

The demonstrators were burning tyres to block the roads while all the markets remained closed.

The protesters are demanding that the police arrest the culprits behind the incident.

Authorities said the police have arrested some suspects who would undergo a DNA test.

The remains of two and body of one child out of four children who went missing from the city 75 days ago were found on Tuesday. Police said all three were raped and brutally killed before being buried.

Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of other two were found.

Kasur has repeatedly made headlines since the country’s biggest child abuse scandal shocked the nation in 2015.