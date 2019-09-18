TECNO, Airlink team up to expand distribution network in Pakistan

Leading Smartphone giant, Tecno Mobile has appointed Airlink as its official distribution partner in Pakistan in an agreement signing ceremony held at Avari Hotel, Lahore. With this alliance, TECNO is aiming to expand their reach to users in every city of Pakistan.

TECNO chose AirLink based on their proven performance in the mobile distribution. AirLink Distributors have been consistently providing high service standards in the distribution network sector for decades. With more than 45 years of industry experience, the company has managed to spread its network of outlets all across Pakistan at rapid pace. The AirLink will import the smartphone Spark 4, upgraded version of Spark Go in Pakistan as its first unit.

Besides with its previous distributors, United and Yellostone, now AirLink will also be an official distributor of TECNO smartphones all across Pakistan. Therefore, collaborating with the top distributor will lay foundation for a very bright future ahead.