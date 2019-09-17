Short-story compilation Poora Manto launched

The Oxford University Press (OUP) organised the launch of its new publication Poora Manto – Tehriron Kay Mustanad Mutoon Jild 4 compiled by Shamsul Haq Usmani. Saadat Hassan Manto made a deep and lasting impact on Urdu literature with his celebrated short stories. Many of his post-Partition stories centred on the communal horrors of the period. This collection of Manto’s short stories differs from his earlier anthologies in that it contains the notes and references of the compiler in his efforts to ensure the accuracy of the text. The compiler has dug into the historical records to find rare and early editions which he has combined in this volume.

The event featured an invigorating discussion between poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, Government College University Urdu Department Chairperson & Associate Professor Khalid Sanjrani and literary critic & author Nasir Abbas Nayyer. Progressive Writers Association President Raza Naeem was the moderator of the panel

Professor Dr Shamsul Haq Usmani is a renowned academic figure of India. He has been teaching Urdu language at the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Humanities and Languages, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, since 1989. He is the author of six books. His articles have been published in various Indian journals. He has received the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy Award and the Delhi Urdu Academy Award. Dr Usmani has been a regular broadcaster at All India Radio.

The event featured an invigorating discussion between poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, Government College University Urdu Department Chairperson & Associate Professor Khalid Sanjrani and literary critic & author Nasir Abbas Nayyer. Progressive Writers Association President Raza Naeem was the moderator of the panel. The conversation highlighted how this volume covers all aspects of Manto’s writings, making it his most complete and authoritative anthology.

Earlier in his welcome address, OUP Pakistan North Sales Director Fayyaz Raja introduced the speakers and the moderator and spoke about OUP’s publishing programme.