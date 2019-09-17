LADIESFUND celebrates a decade of award winners

German Consulate General Karachi in collaboration with Dawood Global Foundation organised the #LFLegacyLuncheon, the LADIESFUND Legacy Luncheon celebrating a decade of award winners.

Around 75 dynamic women entrepreneurs, trailblazers and icons were honoured and participated in a warm afternoon affair held at the German Consulate.

“This was a humbling experience to have a gathering for ten years of LADIESFUND winners,” stated Tara Uzra Dawood, President, Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND.

“We’re delighted to be a bridge between Pakistani and German women professionals and entrepreneurs.”

A very special dance performance of Khattak classical dance was performed by Anjaleen Maryam Agrawalla, as well as a guitar performance by Pakistani musician Arieb Azhar.

The format of this event enabled all guests to not only meet and interact with the Chief Guest, but have access to each other.

There was a showcase of 10 Made in Pakistan women entrepreneur artisan stalls including Beads Desired, Crafts, Pooja’s, Meem Wear Your Couture, Wahda, Rangoli by Em Zee, Oddweaver, Hunerkari and Firefly. Each of these women not only exhibited innovative, ethnic items, but they also educated girls as part of the Foundation’s Educate a Girl initiative.