Punjab Derby in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ends in a draw

The four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ended in a draw here Tuesday. Southern Punjab were 107 for one in their second innings with Sami Aslam and Umar Siddiq batting on 50 and 18, respectively, when the two captains shook hands. Southern Punjab’s only wicket to fall, and the only batsman to be dismissed twice in this match, was their captain Shan Masood, who scored 32 runs before getting trapped LBW by Zafar Gohar. Earlier in the day, Mohammad Saad and Faheem Ashraf resumed their innings at 30 and 41, respectively. The pair knitted an 80-run partnership in 116 balls. It was their stand that helped Central Punjab, which started the day at 348 for five, score 473 all-out in response to Southern Punjab’s 467 all-out. Saad, the first-ever concussion replacement in the history of Pakistan’s first-class cricket, added 29 runs to his overnight score to finish with 70 off 208 balls with 11 fours. Faheem scored his sixth first-class half-century, hitting nine fours, as he scored runs in 53 balls. With the Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch deteriorating, the remaining five Central Punjab wickets were picked by spinners. Both teams bagged 11 points, five of which came from the draw.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 467 all-out, 134 overs (Sami Aslam 243 not out, Adnan Akmal 113, Aamer Yamin 64; Waqas Maqsood 4-83, Hasan Ali 3-100, Bilal Asif 2-116) and 107-1 (Sami Aslam 50, Shan Masood 32) VS Central Punjab 473 all-out, 150.1 overs (Umar Akmal 89, Azhar Ali 73, Mohammad Saad 70, Ahmed Shehzad 63, Faheem Ashraf 56; Mohammad Irfan (SLA) 4-120, Rahat Ali 3-72, Aamer Yamin 2-68)

Result: Match drawn.