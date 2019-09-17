Federation of Pakistan to stay intact at all costs: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that the politics of those who plundered the national exchequer would come to an end, but the federation of Pakistan will stay intact at all costs.

In the National Assembly, while speaking on a point of order the minister said that all political parties collectively raised voice for the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and exposed the evil face of Modi government.

He said it was unfortunate that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah had given statement that Sindhu Desh and Pakhtun Desh could be created. “The statements of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari hurt the sentiments of all the Pakistanis,” he added.

He said that Karachi was facing the garbage issue and at least 43 citizens of Karachi died due to rain related incidents. He said that on this issue, statement of Bilwal Bhutto Zardari was also illogical and not acceptable.