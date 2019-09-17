China Ambassador feels like a Pakistani, not a foreigner

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday said Pakistan and China enjoy strong brotherly relations and living here he feels like a Pakistani not a foreigner.

Addressing the award ceremony of Pakistani students Poetry, Essay and Skit/Dialogue Competition, he said, it was an honor for both Pakistan and China to enjoy such exemplary and strong bilateral ties and being here feels like to be at my home.

The Competition “Journey of Friendship: Celebrating the many facets of Pakistan-China Relations” was organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) to commemorate 70 years of the founding of People’s Republic of China.

“I am very convinced that Pakistan was on the right path and its future is bright. Similarly, our friendship has potential to grow further and cement in coming days,” he stated. “We are celebrating seven decades of Sino-Pak friendship and hope that our youth would carry forward this relationship in decades to come.”