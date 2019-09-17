Kashmir on the front line: Options

India has brought South Asia to a very dangerous impasse in its pursuit of regional hegemony and great power status. India and Pakistan both nuclear powers in this region have fought two wars on Kashmir. Kashmir is a bone of contention between both countries for more than seven decades. Because of Kashmir’s contiguity with Pakistan and its Muslims majority, Pakistani leaders anticipated that it would join Pakistan. Nehru was a secular leader so he was believed having a Muslim majority state in India would also help India’s secular character. Deliberately under the partition plan the Boundary Commission, led by British Judge Sir Cyril Redcliffe, awarded two Muslim majority tehsils in Gurdaspur district to India, providing overland access to India. When State of Jammu & Kashmir acceded with India Union in October 1947. Pakistan –backed tribesman had invaded and Maharaja Seek help of Nehru to Defend Kashmir because only Indian troops could repeal them. Deal with Indian also gave Kashmir autonomy-separate constitution and flag as well as the ban on outsiders to buy a property in Kashmir.

On 5th August the government of India which was led by Modi tore up this compact. That has electrified his Hindu-nationalist supporters, who want Kashmir, India’s only Muslim majority state, brought to heel. Article 370 gave the Kashmir’s the right of its own constitution and autonomy to make their laws except for defence, communication and foreign affairs.35A granted autonomy and forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying the property and holding local govt. jobs. These measures have helped in keeping the demographics of the Kashmir in favor of its residence.

Revocation of Article 370 was faced with protests all across the valley. To curb these protests GOI imposed curfew and deployed additional troops in the valley. The real intention behind the abrogation of Article 370 were proclamations of conquest and plunder. Everyone in Kashmir is being immensely subjugated, but women are the biggest victims of this inhuman siege. Indian mantra “all is well” in the held region. Then why they don’t open mobile services, why they don’t allow people to meet their loved ones and access to medical facilities and why they don’t release political leaders. Modi plunged the region into darkness, blocking the Internet & telecommunication & imposing a strict curfew. His Govt. claims that everything in Kashmir is “returning to normal,” ongoing lockdown thousands of people imprisoned, official violence against civilians, and growing unrest. It is now more than six weeks since the Indian government revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and placed the state under strict lockdown. Many Kashmiris fear that their way of life in India’s only Muslim-majority state is at risk. A heavy troop presence, a communication blackout and widespread detentions have mostly prevented large protests. Elsewhere in Srinagar, markets remain shut – an act of defiance on the part of workers, who refuse to comply with the Delhi government’s claim that everything in the region is returning to normal. Public transport also remains shut.

Pakistan has received a lukewarm response from the Muslim world and the international community on the happenings in IOJ&K. The world might have been silent but the Pakistani government and its people have stood by Kashmiri people. PM Imran Khan claimed, “As an ambassador for the people of Kashmir I am going to expose the oppression & gross human rights violations of the fascist Modi regime against the brave Kashmiri people.” Pakistan has raised voice on every forum as well as urged the concerned international organizations to take notice of Indian barbarianism and atrocities in Kashmir. Indian government under Modi’s rule has been calling for a military conflict with Pakistan. Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat and Gujrat Chief Minister said recently that the Indian army was ready for an operation to occupy Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They have been trying to escalate the situation on the border between two states for quite a few months now. On 27th Feb 2109, India violated our airspace and there has been a constant violation of LOC by Indians. Pakistan government has warned the international community again and again that devastating effects the war between India and Pakistan can have on the whole region and even the world. Pakistani PM Imran Khan said, “This is the first time [when] two nuclear-armed countries come face to face after the Cuban missile crisis” of 1962. The situation in Kashmir will have grave implications for democracy, human rights and regional stability.

It is time to end their suffering and to give Modi government a response that his extremist fascist ideology has no place in the 21st century. Supreme Court of India directed the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government to restore normalcy in the State. It will be very tough for India to keep a lid on the brutalities it has unleashed on the Kashmiris. India can no longer pretend that Kashmir is its internal matter. Till now BJP government in Delhi has shown no sign of bending its rigid stance and lifting the inhumane blockade of Kashmiris. The United Nations has two choices before it. One is to continue confining itself to warning both Pakistan and India against going to war with each other. This policy bases the no-war prospect in South Asia on a very precarious foundation. The prospect of a nuclear exchange in that vast subcontinent cannot be dismissed in the event of hostilities breaking out between the two countries. The second option is to play a more activist, mediatory role with regard to Kashmir by initiating a peace process. This can take the shape of a polygonal dialogue – U.S., China, India, Pakistan and Kashmir.

The writer is a Research Officer at CPGS