IMF Delegation lands to review programme progress

ISLAMABAD: An eight-member Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has arrived in Pakistan to review the progress in its programme and hold formal talks with top government officials.

IMF Director for Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour is leading the delegation expected to hold talks with senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Amid his arrival, the government stepped up efforts to recover about Rs85 billion additional revenue from the electricity and gas consumers and firm up a road map to bridge gaps in tax collection.