Maryam still PML-N vice-president as ECP dismisses petition challenging appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled in favour of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz declaring her appointment to the senior party post as lawful.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif can stay on as vice president of the PML-N, the verdict of the election commission said. A three-member bench of the ECP had earlier reserved the verdict in the disqualification on Monday.

Earlier this month, an accountability court in Lahore had extended Maryam Nawaz’s remand by 14 days. Maryam had appeared before the court in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam who was also arrested by NAB the same day, was produced before the court alongside the PML-N leader and was also remanded into the accountability watchdog’s custody for 14 days.