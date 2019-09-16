Saba Qamar denies signing a film based on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s life

Actress Saba Qamar slammed rumours of her doing a film which revolves around Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A local entertainment portal published a news story claiming that the Hindi Medium actress will be seen in a movie based on the RAW agent.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old starlet shared that she was surprised to learn about a film she has not signed. “It’s always so funny to know that behind my back I have signed another film that even I am not aware of!” she wrote.

The actress added, “Honestly, if I do a film, I will tell all of you myself. That’s what I am here for. I’m only doing ‘Kamli’ for now, so stop posting fake news for the sake of ratings only!”

She urged media outlets to refrain from posting fake news.

Actor Shamoon Abbasi also refuted rumours of signing the film without naming it.

“A humble request to the producers and filmmakers that are going to make films in the future, kindly lock things up with me before sending reports to bloggers and newspapers without any confirmation with me in the films,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jadhav, who is currently in the custody of Pakistan’s Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs), has been accused of charges pertaining to espionage which are punishable by death under the law of the land.

On the work front, Saba Qamar starred as Mannat in the recently concluded, much talked about Ary Digital’s drama serial ‘Cheekh’. She’s returning to the big screen with a Sarmad Khoosat film which will be released in 2020.