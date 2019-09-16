Tapu Javeri reveals how Sana Safinaz got its name

Tapu-JaveriPhotographer and accessories designer Tapu Javeri spilled the beans that one of Pakistan’s biggest fashion brands Sana Safinaz got its name by an accident.

Founded by Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer, Sana Safinaz is one the most sought-after fashion brand in Pakistan. Javeri revealed that the duo had no name in mind even after their first photo-shoot.

While sharing a throwback picture of his first-ever shoot back in 1989, Tapu Javeri wrote, “The brand did not even have a name then. The teaser simply said ‘Collect! When it was going into print.”

Hairdresser and stylist Tariq Amin asked them for a name on the phone saying, “If I don’t get a name ASAP, I’ll name it Sana Safinaz!” and that’s how the brand got its name.

Founded in 1989, Sana Safinaz has come a long way since that first photoshoot and now has various awards and accolades to its credit.

In 2018, the brand was recognised as one of the 100 Best Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018. The duo was featured in the almanac of 100 Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan.