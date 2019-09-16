Overburdened professional

Dear Mathira & Rose,

What to do when the job you chose and struggled hard to get is now becoming a burden and you have stopped enjoying it totally? Rather, it feels like an ordeal to get up daily and follow the same routine due to too much workload and prolonged working hours. Reducing/squeezing working hours is not an option, either you do it or you do not! So what will you suggest? It’s taking a toll on my family life and children as well. I want to give them time but I can’t. My husband is supportive but he has his own work commitments and can’t be there to look after the kids every time that I’m away. I’m a doctor! I also know leaving this job will give me a whole new lot of guilt.

Rose’s advice:

The job of a doctor is one of the most important jobs for humanity. One leaves their own children at home to save lives of other people and ease their pain. I understand that doctors have to work long hours and cover double shifts and everything but that doesn’t justify you not being able to give time at home. You should discuss with the management. I’m sure there must be an HR Department over there or an administrator or anyone heading your department who you can talk to and who can revise your working hours. One doesn’t need to work long hours unless there’s an emergency. I don’t think your kids should be neglected just because you’re a doctor. I understand that you’ve studied a lot to get where you are and it’s your duty to be present and carry out your role in the hospital.

Mathira’s advice:

I can totally relate with you. Jobs are tough and it’s okay. You have got to understand one thing that this is how life is. Even us artists get tired of dressing up, putting on makeup and trying to be all perfect. We all have bad days. You need to go on a little vacation. Your job is your bread and butter but a vacation is needed. Go out on a vacation and spend time with your family and your kids. When you return, you’ll feel a reboot and this is going to help you. Quitting your job is not the answer. Also try to keep things balanced but your job should not overshadow your kids. Kids grow up fast and their childhood memories matter. Do remember that.