Exhibition Kashmir Bleeds attracts thousands at Alhamra

An exhibition titled Kashmir Bleeds was held at Alhamra Arts Gallery, the Mall, attended by thousands of people. Exhibition was being organised by Lahore Arts Council in connection of Defence Day and Kashmir day celebration at Alhamra.

The Lahore Arts Council is paying heartfelt tributes to those who laid down their lives for their country. Floral wreaths are laid at the graves of those 10 martyrs who distinguished themselves with their extraordinary valour and were awarded the coveted Nishan-e-Haider (Emblem of the Lion)

Around 109 artworks from 80 artists from all over Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition. Lahore Arts Council believes in supporting and promoting regional and international peace and stability by resolving all disputes and conflicts. The exhibition is arranged to highlight the killing of innocents Kashmiris. Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. Apart from Kashmiris, pictures of martyrs of the country have been also displayed at the exhibition.

The Lahore Arts Council is paying heartfelt tributes to those who laid down their lives for their country. Floral wreaths are laid at the graves of those 10 martyrs who distinguished themselves with their extraordinary valour and were awarded the coveted Nishan-e-Haider (Emblem of the Lion).

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that the international community and the United Nations has to fulfill their ‘Responsibility to Protect’ innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity being committed by occupying military forces in State of Jammu & Kashmir. Khan reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend all possible political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they attain their inalienable right of self-determination. Regarding 6th Sept, Ather Ali Khan said “Celebration of the day gives us lesson that everyone must be wise, brave and united in all critical times. No one should feel any kind of hesitation for offering sacrifice of his life at the time of need for the defence of the country,” he added.

A visitor of exhibition Kashmir Bleeds, Sabahat expressed her view saying that it is our moral duty to stand with the people of Kashmir in the time of need and ultimately contribute to strengthening the internal defence of Pakistan. Exhibition Kashmir Bleeds was attended by a large gathering including government officials, civil functionaries and important personalities from different walks of life. The exhibition continued until Friday.