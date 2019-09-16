22-member Turkish media delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A 22-member Turkish delegation, comprising intellectuals and media persons, has arrived in Pakistan on a seven-day visit.

During their stay, the delegation, headed by Professor at Istanbul University Urdu Department Dr Halil Toker, would visit the Line of Control and meet with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider to discuss the precarious situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) following the New Delhi’s illegal revocation of the special status of the occupied valley on August 5, and ensuing complete lockdown and curfew, a press release Monday said.

As per the agenda, the delegation is also scheduled to interact with All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership and Mashal Malik, the wife of jailed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yaseen Malik, visit the AJK Legislative Assembly and Muhajir Camp in Muzaffarabad.