Pakistan power sector has over $80 bln investment opportunities: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Monday Pakistani power sector including generation, transmission and up-gradation has over $80 billion investment opportunities and foreign direct investment was pouring as multiple companies have shown their interest to invest.

Addressing the five-day inaugural training programme for professionals of Afghanistan on Pakistan’s Power Regulatory regime organized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NRPRA), on the request of SAARC Energy Center (SEC) here, he said the government has planned to increase installed capacity of power generation to 42,000 MW by 2030.

The generation side alone has investment opportunity of $40 billion besides $20 billion in transmission market of the country, he added.