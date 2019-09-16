Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur corridor in November : Zulfi Bukhari

NEW YORK: Pakistan is committed to open Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh pilgrims, who

intend to participate the celebrations, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, a senior aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan said, asserting the project would be completed under all circumstances.

Visiting Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, made this pledge at a meeting with members of the Pakistani and Sikh communities in Queens, New York, arranged by the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, a non-governmental organization, devoted to protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis.