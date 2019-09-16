Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur corridor in November : Zulfi Bukhari

NEW YORK: Pakistan is committed to open Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh pilgrims, who intend to participate the celebrations, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, a senior aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan said, asserting the project would be completed under all circumstances.Visiting Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, made this pledge at a meeting with members of the Pakistani and Sikh communities in Queens, New York, arranged by the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, a non-governmental organization, devoted to protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis.