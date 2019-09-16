Two-day regional conference on ‘Trafficking in Persons, Smuggling of Migrants’ starts

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under the framework Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Asia and the Middle East, organized a two-day regional conference to combat TIP and the SOM here at local hotel.

Delegation from Afghanistan, Egypt, the Islam Republic of Iran, Iraq, Morocco, and Nepal attending the regional conference. Representatives from several embassies and high commissions, UN agencies, international/ national organizations, civil society, private corporations and senior government officials from provincial police departments, Pakistan Railways Police, provincial line departments, academia and media participating in two-day conference to reiterate their commitment towards combating human trafficking.

Jeremy Milsom, representative, UNODC Pakistan welcomed the guests of the conference and informed the audience that, “Increased cooperation among agencies at local and provincial level has lead to an increase in the number of prosecutions and arrest traffickers and smugglers.