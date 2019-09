LAHORE: Two Dolphin Squad personnel were suspended from service for allegedly torturing a youth on Cavalry Ground bridge in yet another incident of Punjab Police’s highhandedness in the provincial capital.

The torture was caught on a camera installed on a motorcycle passing by. It showed two Dolphin Squad personnel confronting a youth for parking his motorcycle on a roadside.

Later, the men could be seen misbehaving with and slapping the boy in the video that lasts less than 30 seconds.