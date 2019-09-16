Pitfalls of crash diets and how you can avoid them

Given the high prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, it is common to see people put on weight rapidly. As a result, the trend of crash diets has become very popular among those looking for overnight “miracles” to lose weight.

These diets work on the principle of drastically reducing the amount of food intake and isolating certain nutrient groups, such as carbohydrates altogether. People are blinded in their unilateral aim of losing weight without realising that there are no miracles or shortcuts to losing weight in real life.

“Exercising regularly physical can help improve muscle strength and boost one’s endurance. Exercise helps in delivering oxygen and nutrients to the tissues and also helps the cardiovascular system to work more efficiently. Physical activity contributes to stimulating various chemicals in the brain that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed and less anxious”, Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

‘Prescriptions to help control psychological sickness manifestations can increase hunger, leading to weight gain. Adding to these difficulties, individuals with genuine psychological illnesses may have difficulties in memory, that makes it increasingly hard for them to learn and embrace new weight reduction practices, for example, tallying calories,’ says Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, MBBS, MD Psychiatrist

Weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also help in mental health treatment and make individuals more focused in life.

Taking a longer route can seem like its taking forever to achieve your desired fitness goals. But this longer route is advisable for long-term health benefits, say health experts.

“To accelerate weight loss, crash diets minimize fat intake, which decreases the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, D, E and K. This, in turn, deprives the body of a lot of important minerals and vitamins. This has negative implications on one’s immune system and can make one more prone to diseases. When the body is unable to absorb vitamin D, it automatically starts exhausting calcium from the bones. Eating a restricted diet also decreases bone mineral density. This can weaken the bones, which increases the probability of ailments like osteoporosis and fractures,” says Jitendra Chouksey, fitness trainer at Squats.

Here is how you can maintain a balanced diet.

CREATING A CALORIC DEFICIT — if you increase your energy expenditure to the point that it goes beyond the calories you consume, you can create a calorie deficit. This will push your body to use its fat reserves and lose excess weight in the process. For balanced results, you need to check that you do not leave out any nutrient groups.

INCREASING PROTEIN INTAKE — proteins have a high thermic effect of food, which gives you a feeling of satiation for longer periods. Increase your protein intake when going on a fat loss diet. It helps preserve muscle mass and keeps hunger pangs at bay.

DO STRENGTH/RESISTANCE TRAINING — if you aim to build lean muscle and increase your metabolism, make resistance training a part of your workout routine. It ensures that you lose exactly what you wish to – fat.

BE PATIENT AND STAY CONSISTENT IN YOUR EFFORTS — don’t look for instant results and fad diets. Instead, work consistently day after day. Fat loss takes a good amount of time and serious effort. So, be patient and you will see the results of your hard work.

“Weight loss is important but there is a certain way to treat your body, excess of anything is harmful. One should not miss healthy nutrients and have a very balanced diet plan in order to get results. Maintaining a balance, opting for moderation in your food choices, and exercising, it also means quitting diet culture and possibly resetting your relationship with yourself,” Dr Sabharwal adds.