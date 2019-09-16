‘Bombay Rose’ to have India premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

After having its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival, actress and animator Gitanjali Rao’s animated feature ‘Bombay Rose’ is all set to have its India premiere at the Jio Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival.

The film will compete in prestigious section ‘India Gold’ which showcases the best talent from the country.

Set on the streets of Mumbai, ‘Bombay Rose’ is the story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love.

Painted frame by frame, ‘Bombay Rose’ is a chronicle of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

“Now ‘Bombay Rose’ plays in the maximum city. I am so happy and thrilled to be playing in the Gold Section of MAMI. It’s such a fantastic festival, championing new and ambitious storytellers, celebrating the best of cinema around the world, and for ‘Bombay Rose’ to be part of it is an honour,” Gitanjali said in a statement.

Bombay Rose is created, written and directed by Gijtanjali and produced by Cinestaan Film Company.

“After receiving such a positive response at both Venice and Toronto, we are truly excited to bring our beautiful film to its home city, Mumbai,” Cinestaan Film Company Chairman Rohit Khattar said.