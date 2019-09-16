Rabi Pirzada sent challan for keeping wild animals as pets

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department began action against singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator and snakes as pets.

The wildlife protection department took the action against the singer for violating the Wildlife Act, according to which keeping exotic animals such as alligators, snakes, pythons and other reptiles is prohibited.

Punjab Wildlife Protection & Parks Director General Lieutenant (r) Sohail Ashraf, Deputy Director Lahore Region and District Wildlife Officer Lahore Tanvir Ahmed Janjua and other team members initiated the legal proceedings against Rabi Pirzada.

The issue came to attention as Rabi Pirzada’s pictures and videos on social media were aired by on a TV channel, prompting officials into taking legal action.

The challan against the singer was presented at a local court in the city.

DG Wildlife Protection Sohail Ashraf said the suspect can face up to two-year imprisonment for violating the act.

He said that these animals are listed under the Third Schedule of the Wildlife Act, and no one could be issued a licence for keeping them as pets. It was learnt that Rabi Pirzada was keeping the animals as pets in her beauty salon, and now would have to hand over all these animals to the Wildlife Protection Department.