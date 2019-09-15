Anti-democratic forces cannot digest provincial autonomy: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated his political secretary Jamil Soomro as party’s candidate to contest by-election on PS-11, Larkana-II, against the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance.

The announcement was made by him at the end of his address to the Workers Convention held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Sunday evening, which was largely attended by party activists from nearby districts.

Bilawal said that anti-democratic forces could not digest provincial autonomy, economic rights of the provinces and the 18th amendment. He said the puppet rulers had attacked the 18th amendment by frequently expressing their hate. He said that due to failure of the Centre, the provinces had become bankrupt, and Sindh was facing a loss of Rs 100 billion. He said that under the constitution, first right was always of the relevant provinces over natural resources, but the Centre was depriving people of Sindh of gas royalty.

Bilawal said the PTI, GDA and the MQM intend to separate the capital of Sindh and their alliance intended to occupy Karachi on the pretext of garbage, but the PPP would stand against them like a wall. He said it was thought that by putting the PPP leadership in jails they would make the party weak, but “we will not bow down before the puppet government”. “We have faced tyrannies of Musharraf and Zia and are also prepared to bear the atrocities of the puppet rulers.” Bilawal said if anyone wanted to leave “BB Shaheed & Bhutto Shaheed’s caravan” then he could go because “we make government with the votes of the masses, unlike those selected”. He said the mandate of the people of Sindh was the PPP, the arrow (party’s election symbol) and Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. He said the PPP was ready to send a reply to those economically murdering the masses. He said when Sindh was not bearing the puppet prime minister then it would also not accept puppet chief minister.

He said democracy was in danger yesterday and it was also in danger today. He said Maryam Nawaz and two members of FATA were in jails without any conviction. He said even the chief justice was saying that it was not accountability but revenge. Bilawal said that in the PTI’s budget, taxes had been imposed on the common men, and billions of tax amnesty was given to capitalists. He said the puppet government had rendered millions of people unemployed despite announcement to give jobs to 10 million people. He said he was giving a deadline that by the end of this year, the current puppet government should be sent home by selectors or else “we will come to Islamabad and send them back to their houses”. He appealed to workers to complete century of party seats by voting in favour of Jamil Soomro.