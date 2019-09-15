Soldier martyred on LoC laid to rest

Soldier Ghulam Rasool, who was martyred in unprovoked firing by India across the Line of Control (LoC) at Haji Peer Sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

A large number of people, including senior military officers, attended his funeral prayer, which was offered in his native village of Baghbanpura. Afterwards, he was laid to rest at a local graveyard with full military honours. Ghulam Rasool joined the Pakistan Army nine years ago. Sharing his feelings on the occasion, Ahmed Din, the father of the martyred solider, said he was proud that his son sacrificed his life for the defence of the homeland. Ghulam Rasool was martyred as India restored to unprovoked firing across the LoC on Thursday. Earlier on August 16, another Pakistani soldier had been martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the LoC, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said.