Indian troops martyr soldier, woman in unprovoked LoC firing

Indian troops have again resorted to unprovoked firing in Haji Pir, Nikial and Jandrot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting civil population.

According to the ISPR, Havaldar Nasir embraced martyrdom in the firing in Haji Pir Sector. A woman was martyred and six other persons, including four women, were injured when the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Nikial and Jandrot sectors. A woman named Fatima Bibi, aged 40, was a resident of Village Balakot. The injured have been moved to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical treatment.