Monday, September 16, 2019


Mexico to probe officials over 2014 case of 43 missing students

Agencies

Mexican prosecutors will investigate officials who under the previous government handled a “discredited” probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, the attorney general’s office said on Saturday. The abduction and apparent massacre of the trainee teachers by corrupt police working with a drug gang sparked international condemnation of Mexico and seriously damaged the reputation of then-president Enrique Pena Nieto. Last week, his successor, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said the government would file a complaint to the attorney general over the release from prison of one of the main suspects behind the Sept. 26, 2014, disappearances.

