Abid and Khurram make Balochistan toil in Karachi

LAHORE: Centuries by openers Abid Ali and KhurramManzoor helped Sindh dominate the opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Saturday.Abid struck his 18th century in his 103rd match while scoring 120 not out, and Khurram scored 105, his 27th century in his 163rd match, as Sindh finished the day at an impressive 237 for two after Balochistan became the first domestic side to use the ‘no-toss’ by deciding to bowl first.The two batsmen, who had also scored consistently in the previous season, stitched up a 212-run partnership as Balochistan bowlers toiled for wickets for most of the day. Khurram was the leading run-getter with 886 runs in eight matches, while Abid had aggregated 472 runs in five matches.Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah provided Balochistan quick breakthroughs by first dismissing Khurram and then two runs later Saad Ali as Sindh slipped from 212 for no wicket to 212 for two.However, AsadShafiq (five) joined Abid to ensure Sindh continued to hold the initiative when stumps were drawn for the day.Abid faced 273 deliveries and struck 13 fours, while Khurram belted 13 fours and a six in a 242-ball that came off343 minutes of batting.

Scores in brief: Sindh (first innings) 237-2, 90 overs (Abid Ali 120 not out, KhurramManzoor 105; Yasir Shah 2-90) v Balochistan.