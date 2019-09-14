Shoaib Akhtar speaks about love received from India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former legendary pacer ShoaibAkhtar, in a youtube video, expressed his love for the people of India and thanked them for the support he received during the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise.The fast-bowler claimed that Kolkata was one of his favourite venues and believed that the stadium was home to some of his best performances.”Kolkata was amazing. The people of that city were amazing. I have been loved all across India and I am very thankful to them. My best performances have probably come on that ground. I have a lot of memories at Eden Garden. It is one of my favourite grounds.”The Rawalpindi Express stated that his stint with the KKR was possible because of the help he received from the government of the time. “I was facing a ban of five years at the time. The ban was wrongly imposed by the Chairman of the PCB. This jeopardised my IPL contract. I was about to file a case against the ban but the government of the time intervened. I am very thankful to him for this,” he said.Akhtar stated that Indian actor and owner of KKR Shahrukh Khan and former India captain SouravGanguly were instrumental in getting him to feature in the IPL.