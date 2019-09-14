Division of Sindh just a dream: Sindh CM

Those people who were watching dreams of the division of Sindh, would vanish, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said while speaking to journalists after offering condolences on the death of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani on Saturday.

A large number of PPP activists, leaders of various political and religious parties and followers of the MPA arrived at Naining Sharif and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Until the Day of Judgment, Sindh would not be divided and the people of Sindh would remain united, The CM said.

He had told about the elements and people who were dreaming of the division of Sindh two months ago, Shah said. The people of Sindh know how to protect every inch of the province, he added.

Due to the death of Jilani, the people of Sindh and Balochistan were grieving, The CM said. Jilani had remained an MPA five times on the plat form of PPP and he remained loyal with the party in trouble times, he said.

The federal government can only advise the provincial government under Article 149, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said on Saturday, while talking to media outside an accountability court.

“It is wrongly assumed that the Centre can control a province under the constitution’s Article 149,” he said.

Karachi should again be made the federal capital, as the city was the seat of the federal government at the time of Pakistan’s creation, Durrani said while backing a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Chief Pir Pagara about Karachi.

The garbage problem in Karachi remained the only focus of politics, he said.

Pir Pagara had earlier expressed surprise over the statement of Federal Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem, and said that the federal minister (instead of it) should demand bringing back the seat of federal government to Karachi.

Naseem earlier clarified that he never talked about making Karachi a province and his earlier statement was quoted out of context.