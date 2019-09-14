Indonesian Embassy organises blood donation camp

The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised a blood donation camp on Saturday. The diplomatic community, students from Cosmopolitan Institute of Tourism, Hospitality and Media Sciences (CITHMS), Bahria University and International Islamic University Islamabad along with people from all walks of life attended the blood donation camp.

The camp serves to symbolise the time honored warmth and fervor between Indonesia and Pakistan that the two countries highly treasure and continue to optimise, Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S Amri said. As a gesture of care and benevolence, it also aims at raising awareness of the significance for regular blood donations and recognise the altruistic volunteers and the principal role of the organisations such as PRCS in ensuring the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for deserving patients in need, he added.

The Indonesian envoy expressed his gratitude to the volunteers for their presence and being a support to the cause. He was delighted to share with the audience that it is for the fourth consecutive year that the embassy was successfully organising the blood donation drive, and this year the embassy has also donated collapsible chairs to the PRCS for the collection of blood.

The ambassador highly admired the students for showing a great sense of care and contributing to the humanitarian cause. Amri expressed his hope that the students not only continue the noble practice but also spread the message of empathy by encouraging their family and friends to donate blood as well.

PRCS Islamabad, Program Officer Dr Wasifa Mutassim appreciated the Indonesian ambassador for hosting the event annually for the last four years. The blood donation camps organised by the Indonesian Embassy have served as motivation for many other institutions and individuals as well, and they have also shown interest and enthusiasm in organising similar drives, she said.