Pakistan’s IT sector to become the largest export industry of the county

Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) sector has a promising future with its talented youth, and is poised to become the largest export industry of the country, Pakistan High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said while addressing the Pakistan Tech Export Network (PTEN) meeting at the London High Commission.

This was the third session under the HC’s Tech Initiative Series, started earlier this year. For the event, Pakistan’s leading Software Company Suamurr.ai collaborated with the High Commission. The session was convened with the purpose of facilitating a forward looking exchange, underpinned by Information Communication Technology (ICT) trends that would potentially increase Pakistan’s tech services exports to the UK. Tech experts from a number of tech companies attended the event and made presentations about their plans to connect UK – Pakistan IT markets for the mutual benefit of both sides. Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Telecom Chairman Syed Ahmad also attended the session.

The HC highlighted the scope and potential of the tech sector in Pakistan and briefed the participants on the government’s investment and business friendly policies and the prevailing enabling environment. Pakistan is a preferred source of software developers, programmers, designers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) specialists and is ranked the third most financially lucrative destination in the world, Zakaria said while giving an overview of the IT industry of the country. Under the current government’s digital policy, Pakistan could take its current IT sector exports from US$3.5 billion to US$ 20 billion, he added.

Outlining a number of incentives for the foreign tech sector companies, the HC invited them to reap the benefits offered by Pakistan. He also shared some success stories of Pakistan’s tech start ups and offered his complete commitment to facilitate those planning to venture into Pakistan’s tech market and other sectors of economy.

Zakaria hoped that the PTEN would create synergies between IT sectors of Pakistan and UK for greater collaborations in future.