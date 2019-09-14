Task force to be set up to cleanse Punjab of drugs menace: Afridi

Shehryar-Khan-AfridiMinister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday vowed to cleanse Punjab of the menace of narcotics and announced to form a special task force to prepare a foolproof strategy to deal with the issue.

Taking cognizance of a number of complaints lodged by party leaders and workers, Shehryar Afridi, while addressing a huge gathering of party’s members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, ticket holders and local party leaders and workers in Lahore, said Director General of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Maj-Gen Arif Malik and other members of the task force will soon hold a detailed meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to finalise a strategy for crackdown across province.

“Punjab is like heart of Pakistan and we will not allow drug mafia to play with the future of our youth. We have already netted a top drug baron from Punjab and whosoever will be found involved will be dealt with according to the law. This is my mission and I will work day and night to cleanse the country of drug menace,” he said.

PTI leaders and workers welcomed the initiative and offered full support to the ministry and ANF teams in their mission to cleanse Punjab of drugs menace.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui, party leaders, senior officials of ANF and Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.