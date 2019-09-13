Faakhir sings ‘India Ja Ja Kashmir Se Nikal Ja’ in solidarity jalsa

Pop singer Faakhir Mehmood on Friday not only attended the Kashmir solidarity rally led by Prime Minister Imran Khan but also enthralled the huge crowd by singing a song expressing solidarity with the people of India-Occupied Kashmir.

The singer, who along with fellow celebrities Humayun Saeed, Javed Sheikh, Shehzad Roy and Shahid Afridi traveled to the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of IOK, sang the famous “India Ja Ja Kashmir Se Nikal Ja” song before a charged crowd.

The rally, attended by a huge number of people in Muzaffarabad, also saw Humayun Saeed, Javed Sheikh, and other celebrities speak to the people.

PM Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Ali Amin Gandapur repeated their resolve to highlight the Kashmir issue at every forum and lend all diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir. The PM, in his speech, challenged the Indian ‘fascist’ regime to lift the curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and then see the reaction of the people of the valley against their illegal annexation and human rights abuses.

He not only repeated his resolve to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations but also dared the Indian premier Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and speak to a similar rally if “he can” in India-Occupied Kashmir.